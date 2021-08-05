Man held for bursting crackers, being abusive outside Olympian Vandana Kataria’s house

The Uttarakhand police registered a case on Thursday against two men and some unknown persons for allegedly abusing and provoking Team India hockey player Vandana Kataria’s family in Haridwar a day earlier.

Based on the complaint of Vandana’s brother Chandrashekhar Kataria, they have filed a case against Vijaypal, a resident of Roshanabad and Sumit Chauhan, a resident of Navodaya Nagar and some unknown people under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code, station house officer Lakhpat Butola said.

“Vijaypal has been arrested while a manhunt is on to nab the other accused,” he said.

“They hurled abusive remarks, blamed Vandana and Dalit players for being responsible for the defeat. When we protested they used more abusive language and made fun of us for being Dalits. Our family is in deep shock at a time when the whole country is feeling proud of Vandana’s ability and achievement,” said Chandrashekhar Kataria, Vandana’s brother.

.Kataria said targeting a player and her family on grounds of belonging to a Scheduled Caste is totally uncalled for. “We are content that the SSP and respective police officials took prompt action and arrested one accused---Vijaypal from Roshanabad stadium today,” he said.

Vandana’s family had earlier complained to Senior Superintendent of Haridwar, D Senthil Aboodai Krishan S, regarding foul, abusive and caste-based remarks made by their neighbours against them and Vandana on Wednesday.

Just as the semi-final match at Tokyo Olympics between India and Argentina got over on Wednesday, which India lost, some anti-social elements burst firecrackers and made abusive remarks outside Vandana Kataria’s house in Haridwar. The incident took place at Aurangabad village near Roshnabad, about 14 km from Haridwar city.

According to the police, Vandana’s neighbours have been at loggerheads with the Kataria family for the past few years due to a dispute.

Savita Kataria, the Olympian’s sister-in-law had even threatened to die by suicide on Wednesday if immediate legal action was not taken against the culprits.

Dalit leader and legislator from Jwalapur Suresh Rathore condemned the incident.