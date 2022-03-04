Man held for entering mosque, threatening to kill priest in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada police have arrested a person for trespassing into a mosque in Mangaluru and threatening to kill the priest.

The incident took place at the Muhiyuddin Kendra Jumma Masjid in Kaikamba in Mangaluru on Tuesday night. A knife was recovered from the scooter he came in, police said.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Sonawane identified the suspect in custody as 60-year-old Babu Poojary.

The Bantwal town police have registered a case under IPC Sections 448 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Poojary, who has been sent to judicial custody, the SP said.

Around 10 pm on Tuesday, Poojary parked his two-wheeler near the mosque, moved around suspiciously and then went inside. Complainant Abdul Salam, a functionary of the mosque said that Poojary entered the mosque and walked around the building. When questioned about his presence, the accused said he had come to kill the spiritual leader and no one could do anything about it. The complainant added that soon after this, he was caught by the mosque officials.

The town police station personnel arrested Poojary and produced him in court, after which he was remanded to judicial custody. As a precautionary measure, police extended protection to the said mosque, officials said.

CCTV cameras have recorded the man entering the mosque. Police said so far, it remains unclear why he threatened to kill the priest, and more details will be available after further questioning.

Bantwal municipal president, Muhammed Shariff, has urged the police to conduct a detailed probe into the man’s background to rid the community of the air of apprehension that this incident has given rise to.

Meanwhile, the Bantwal unit of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has asked the people not to get incited by politically charged instigations and to extend total support for the police investigation.