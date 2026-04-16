Man hit by train, passengers out to check run over by another: How 'curiosity' took lives in UP's Prayagraj

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, two train mishaps near Pachdevra halt overbridge claimed the lives of five people on Wednesday evening. What started as only one death, soon led to the deaths of four more people. The train accidents also disrupted the movement on the Howrah-Delhi route for some time. (Unsplash/Representational)

As reported by HT, a man was run over by the Kalka Express, which forced the train to come to a halt. As some passengers jumped out onto the tracks to observe the situation, out of “curiosity”, another train, the Purushottam Express, reportedly arrived on another track and ran four people over, killing them on the spot.

Shashikant Tripathi, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway, told HT that the accident occurred after passengers disembarked from the general coaches of the train and remained on the tracks during the halt.

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The train accidents also disrupted the movement on the Howrah-Delhi route for some time.

The deceased have been identified as Baliram Bhagat, 36, a resident of Siwan in Bihar, Sunil Kumar from Neebi in Mirzapur, and Aakash from Khairgarh in Firozabad. The remaining two passengers who were killed in the second accident are yet to be identified.

A probe into the accident has also been launched. Condoling the accident, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also directed officials to reach the site.