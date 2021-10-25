Man in Belagavi celebrated dead wife’s birthday before killing kids, self: Police

A day after a 46-year-old retired army personnel allegedly killed his four children and died by suicide in Hukkeri Taluk in Belagavi district, police on Sunday said that hours before the incident, the ex-serviceman had celebrated the birthday of his deceased wife on Friday night.

According to the police, the man was suffering from depression since the death of his wife due to black fungus on July 6 this year. Late on Friday, the 46-year-old is suspected to have consumed poison, along with three daughters, aged 19, 16 and 11 years old; and son (8), an official added.

According to police, after the celebration, the man gave water mixed with poison to his children and later he also consumed it. During the investigation, police were able to recover a death note as well, in which the man held himself responsible for the deaths. He also wrote that he was leaving ₹20,000 cash for the final rites.

Until now the state has reported 41 deaths due to Covid-19 depression, including five deaths that came to light on Saturday. The deaths have happened due to the fear of infection, losing dear ones and financial loss due to Covid-19 pandemic. Udupi district in Karnataka tops the deaths related to Covid depression with 11 cases while Bengaluru is in the second position with 9 deaths.

On Saturday, neighbours alerted the police and the relatives after no one from the family could be reached. The victim’s cousin said she spoke with him around 9 pm on Friday. “He asked me if I had dinner and even said goodnight before going to bed. There were no indications that he was going to take such a step,” she added. “He and his children often used to tell us that they cannot live without his wife,” the relative told reporters.

In August this year, a couple was found dead in their residence in Baikampady near Mangaluru, allegedly fearing complications after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

