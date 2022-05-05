Man killed in Hyderabad over inter-religious marriage

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was killed while his wife was injured after they were waylaid and attacked in Hyderabad on Wednesday night for marrying against the wishes of the latter’s family, which did not approve of their relationship because of their different faiths, police said.

The couple was returning home on a motorcycle when Billapuram Nagaraju was attacked with a crowbar. Police said Nagaraju was repeatedly stabbed with the crowbar before his head was smashed in full public view. They added Nagaraju’s wife, Syed Ashrin Sultana, 23, was also beaten as she tried to stop the attackers.

Nagaraju died on the spot while Sultana was injured as the accused fled the spot. Police said they scanned CCTV footage before arresting one of the accused, Sultana’s brother Mubeen.

“We have gathered evidence from the spot and are questioning the accused. Further details will be shared after the investigation,” said assistant police commissioner P Sreedhar Reddy.

Police cited a preliminary probe and said Nagaraju and Sultana were in a relationship for over a year before they got married against the wishes of their families. Sultana’s family allegedly threatened Nagaraju if they continued their relationship.

The couple tied the knot in January at an Arya Samaj temple in Hyderabad despite the opposition of their families. As per the Arya Samaj norms, Sultana converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Pallavi.

Nagaraju, who worked as a salesman, and Sultana lived at a friend’s place in Visakhapatnam for a couple of months before returning to Hyderabad.

