Man kills 65-year-old father with shovel following an argument in UP's Etah

PTI |
Jul 26, 2023 06:40 AM IST

The incident took place in the evening following an argument between the two in a field in the village after which the man killed his father.

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his father with a shovel in Maanpur village here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jagdeesh (65), police said, adding that action will be initiated when a complaint is received. (File)

The deceased has been identified as Jagdeesh (65), police said, adding that action will be initiated when a complaint is received.

A forensic team and dog squad have also reached the village to probe the case, police said.

