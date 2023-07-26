Man kills 65-year-old father with shovel following an argument in UP's Etah
PTI |
Jul 26, 2023 06:40 AM IST
The incident took place in the evening following an argument between the two in a field in the village after which the man killed his father.
A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his father with a shovel in Maanpur village here on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Jagdeesh (65), police said, adding that action will be initiated when a complaint is received.
A forensic team and dog squad have also reached the village to probe the case, police said.
