Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Man kills brother-in-law before turning gun on himself in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

BySenjuti Sengupta
Jun 26, 2025 04:25 PM IST

Suresh Chaudhary, a local police officer, said the 40-year-old man recorded a video before the murder explaining his dispute with his wife, who had been staying away from him

A 48-year-old retired Border Security Force (BSF) personnel upset over his in-laws influencing his estranged wife on Thursday shot dead his brother-in-law before turning the gun on himself in Rajasthan’s Nagaur.

The man shot himself in his mouth. (Shutterstock)
The man shot himself in his mouth. (Shutterstock)

Suresh Chaudhary, a local police officer, said the 40-year-old recorded a video before the murder explaining his dispute with his wife, who had been staying at her parental home for three months. “The bodies have been sent for an autopsy. Further probe is underway,” he said. “Prima facie, he was upset about his dispute and believed his in-laws were influencing his wife against him, which led to frequent arguments between the couple and eventually forced her to move back to her parental home.”

Chaudhary said the 40-year-old, a father of two, shot dead his brother-in-law with a licensed gun in his chest. “Within seconds, he also shot himself in his mouth.”

In the video, he said his wife would speak to her siblings for over two to three hours daily, prompting him to take away her phone. But her siblings got her a new one. The 40-year-old said his wife was also upset when he stopped sending her 15,000.

