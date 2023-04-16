Man, on morning walk, mauled to death by stray dogs in Aligarh. Watch

A man, out on a morning walk in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Sunday, was bitten to death by a pack of stray dogs. In visuals shared on social media, more than half a dozen dogs attacked the retired doctor, identified as Safdar Ali. The incident happened at around 6 am inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus of Thana Civil Line area, according to Pravesh Rana, station house officer (SHO), Civil Lines.

The official Twitter account of Aligarh Police shared a video update. Superintendent of police, Kuldeep Kumavat, said that a dog squad accompanied the police officers, who reached the AMU campus upon receiving information about the incident at around 7.30 am. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem to confirm the cause of death.

The CCTV visuals showed around 7-8 dogs surrounding Ali, who was only carrying a mobile phone, before relentlessly attacking him. The 65-year-old was a resident of the Civil Lines area.

The incident comes amid a surge in cases of dog attacks on the public across the state over the past few months. Pet owners in Uttar Pradesh are required to give an undertaking to the local authorities that they will ensure the animals do not cause any nuisance in public, according to the latest guidelines issued by the state’s urban development department.

Rules were also laid down for breeders, resident welfare associations and individuals who adopt stray dogs in large numbers. The new guidelines were circulated among municipal commissioners and executive heads of urban local bodies in February.

