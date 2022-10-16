Home / Cities / Noida News / Ghaziabad municipal corporation to ban registration of three dog breeds

Ghaziabad municipal corporation to ban registration of three dog breeds

noida news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 12:16 AM IST

“Anyone found keeping these three breeds of dogs without registration will face a penalty of ₹5000 per instance. The decision was taken by the corporation board after due consideration,” said Nitin Gaur, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner

Ghaziabad, India – October 15, 2022: Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner and Mayor hold a board meeting with fellow councilors at the Municipal Corporation auditorium, in Ghaziabad, India, on Saturday, October 15, 2022. (Photo by Sakib Ali/ Hindustan Times).
ByPeeyush Khandelwal

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation passed a resolution at its board meeting to not allow the registration of three breeds of dogs - Rottweilers, Dogo Argentinos and Pit Bulls. Officials said that the decision was taken by the board in the wake of several dog attack cases involving these three breeds in Ghaziabad. The corporation will cease the registration of these breeds after two months, requiring existing owners to register and sterilise their pets within this period.

“Anyone found keeping these three breeds of dogs without registration will face a penalty of 5000 per instance. The decision was taken by the corporation board after due consideration,” Nitin Gaur, municipal commissioner, Ghaziabad, said. Officials said that as the corporation is an urban local body, Saturday’s decision will now become part of existing bylaws.

“We have bylaws for the registration of pet dogs in Ghaziabad and this change will now become a part of existing bylaws. These three breeds of dogs will not be registered after two months and their owners will be liable for a heavy penalty if they have unregistered dogs. The decision was taken after councillors said that the three breeds are aggressive and involved in a number of dog attacks,” Dr Anuj Singh, veterinary and social welfare officer, Ghaziabad municipal corporation, said.

“These breeds are mostly kept at farmhouses and spacious areas. However, several residents have kept them as pets in flats and small houses. As a result, they become aggressive and are prone to attack,” Sanjay Singh, councillor, Shipra Sun City, Indirapuram, said .

However, animal activists and dog lovers have termed the decision “illogical” and “biased.” “These three breeds are very friendly and owned by many pet lovers. Any pet dog can become aggressive if it is not properly trained. In case of dog attacks, it is the pet owner who is at fault for not training the animals properly. The three breeds of dogs are not intrinsically at fault and the corporation’s decision seems illogical and biased. If they think that there will be no more dog attacks because of this move, they are mistaken,” Ruchin Mehra, an animal activist from Raj Nagar Extension said.

“The decision to not allow the registration of these three breeds is not acceptable. Dogs of all breeds should be treated equally. These dogs are not aggressive by nature and pet owners have to take care of their upbringing. For instance, if the pet dog is kept on a leash for a long period of time, it can become aggressive. They have to be brought up in a proper manner. The corporation should revoke this decision,” Ashima Sharma, a city-based animal activist said.

    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

