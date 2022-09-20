Man poisoned to death by unknown pillion rider in Telangana

A 55-year-old man was poisoned to death by a stranger to whom he had offered a ride on his motorbike in Telangana’s Khammam district on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shaik Jamal Saheb, an agriculturist of Bopparam village. “We have launched a manhunt for the accused, whose details are not immediately known,” Mudigonda police station sub-inspector Thota Nagaraju told HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Nagaraju, the victim was going on his motorbike to his daughter’s residence at Gandrai village of Andhra Pradesh’s Jaggayyapet block on the borders of Khammam.

“As Saheb reached Vallabhi village of Mudigonda block, a stranger, wearing a monkey cap, requested him for a lift on his bike. In good faith, Saheb offered him a lift. A few minutes later, the pillion rider administered an injection on the thigh of Saheb, jumped off the vehicle and ran away even before the bike rider realised what had happened to him,” the SI said.

Shocked at the sudden development, Saheb stopped the bike at the road side. He quickly made a call to his wife, who was staying with his daughter at Gandrai and a couple of others in his native village and explained what had happened to him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But even before he finished the telephonic talk, he fell unconscious as the poison spread through his veins all over his body. The locals, who spotted him lying by the roadside, rushed him to Vallabhi Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

On coming to know about the incident, Mudigonda police rushed to the spot. “The syringe was lying beside the bike. We seized it along with the leftover poison and sent it to a forensic lab. We are yet to find out the composition of the poison,” Nagaraju said.

The Mudigonda police booked a case of murder and launched an investigation. “The body has been shifted to Mudigonda government hospital for post mortem,” the SI added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON