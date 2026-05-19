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Man shoots reel before self-immolating in Delhi after wife seeks divorce

Police said that an inquiry has been initiated, and the man’s wife and mother-in-law were detained for questioning

Published on: May 19, 2026 10:15 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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A 30-year-old man died after setting himself afire in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri late on Monday as he failed to convince his wife to return home, police said, and added he shot a social media reel blaming his mother-in-law and spouse for forcing him to self-immolating.

Police said the man’s wife accused him of domestic violence. (Shutterstock)

Police said an inquiry has been initiated, and the wife and mother-in-law were detained for questioning. They added neighbours rushed as the man was covered in flames and tried to bring him downstairs, cover him with blankets, and throw water, but he died on the spot.

Police said the man set himself afire when his wife asked for a divorce, accusing him of domestic violence. “The woman alleged that the deceased posed as an Indian Forest Service officer when they met. Later, she found that he worked as a cab driver,” said a police officer.

He added that the woman told investigators that she refused to marry him last year, but he allegedly threatened her with their private photos and videos. “They got married in January this year. Within two to three days of the marriage, she said she left him because he beat her up. The woman refused to live with her husband and went back to her mother’s place in Jahangirpuri,” said the officer.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

domestic violence divorce
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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