Man shot dead in Odisha village for plying a tractor on kutcha road

The incident triggered a counter-attack that left the 3-year-old son and wife of the accused seriously injured.
A 56-year-old man in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district was shot dead near his house on Sunday morning by his cousin over plying of a tractor on a kutcha road. (GETTY IMAGES.)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 06:03 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

A 56-year-old man in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district was shot dead near his house on Sunday morning over plying of a tractor on a kutcha road by his cousin. The incident triggered a counter-attack that left the 3-year-old son and wife of the accused seriously injured.

According to police officials in Dhenkanal district, on Sunday morning, a person named Nrupatti Nayak of Kandapal village under Dhenkanal Sadar police station area was taking soil from a village pond on his tractor when his cousin Dalei Nayak protested saying the plying of the tractor would damage the village kutcha road. Nrupatti Nayak then called his brother and father to the spot following which he fired at Dalei from a country-made pistol.

Dhenkanal sub divisional police officer Bikash Behura said Dalei Nayak was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.

A few hours later, people close to the deceased attacked the family of Nrupatti with sharp weapons. “When they did not find Nrupatti and other male members of the family they hacked his wife and 3-year-old son. The assailants also torched house of another accused Niranjan Nayak,” police said. Nrupatti’s wife and son are stated to be critical.

