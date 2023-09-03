Man slams Vistara for leaving his blind mother alone in flight. Airline responds

Ayush Kejriwal, a passenger slammed the Vistara airlines for allegedly leaving his blind mother alone on a flight from Delhi to Kolkata on August 31. Taking to Instagram,Ayush posted a video narrating the incident and wrote, "@Vistara Airlines, how could you put my blind mother in danger like this?! Are you not responsible for taking care of disabled passengers who are left under your supervision and assistance whilst travelling?! SHOCKING!

Terming the incident ‘terrible’, Ayush said though an assisted travel plan was opted for the lady Vistara did not ensure she was helped when needed. As soon as the flight reached its destination, all passengers got off. However, the lady was left behind. A cleaning staff of the airline heard the lady yell afterwards and raised an alarm. She was then taken out of the flight.

The airline has issued an apology for the matter. "Hi Ayush, we deeply regret to learn about your recent experience with us. At Vistara, we hold ourselves to the highest service standards, and it upsets us to hear that we fell short of your expectations. Please be assured that we prioritize the well-being of our customers and their safety and security are of top priority for us. Please DM us the case reference numbers and booking details. Thanks, Aishwarya," the airline official wrote.

The post has generated a barrage of responses from other users who called it “sad” and “scary.” One user wrote, “Sorry to hear that, that’s not been my experience with @vistara I am so sorry that this happed to your mother. I hope she is doing ok,” while a second commented, “This is weird and unprofessional from the likes of Tata company @vistara 🔥 Looks like major communication gap between their various stakeholders else it's professional orgn. Just in case this holds true, I am sure @vistara_crew must learn from this episode and improve upon the gaps existed.”

