Vistara Airlines slammed after it asks passenger for 'cremation centre receipt' for rescheduling flight

ByKanishka Singharia
May 23, 2023

Outrage has erupted across social media after a Twitter user claimed that Vistara Airlines asked him to show a "cremation centre receipt" when he requested for his booking to be rescheduled. “Hey @airvistara, asking for cremation centre receipt from a frequent traveler who asked for a booking to be rescheduled on family emergency basis is by far the coldest thing I have heard from a B2C brand, ever. I literally have no words,” Nagarajan said in his tweet.

The tweet triggered a flurry of reactions from other users, many of whom not only referred to the airline's actions as appalling, but also narrated their own experiences.

"I'm sorry that you had to experience this, Karthik, in the midst of your loss. Love to you and your family," commented one user.

"Shocking! Indian aviation needs to learn a lot, there is large scope for improvement. U just can't simply say fly the new feeling!" tweeted another.

Vistara swiftly responded, expressing regret to the user and vowed to investigate the matter.

"Dear Karthik, we are extremely sorry to note your disappointment. We would like to get this looked into, please share your booking reference number/ PNR with us via DM," the airline tweeted from its official handle.

In January, Go First Airline left around 55 passengers behind at the Bengaluru airport. The low-cost carrier’s flight G8-116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, leaving passengers stranded in the shuttle bus.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had imposed a 10 lakh fine on the airline.

 

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

