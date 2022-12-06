Man stabs woman to death in Bihar over money, 2 arrested

In a gruesome incident, a woman was stabbed to death in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Saturday. The accused - identified as Shakeel Miyan - attacked her after the victim allegedly failed to return the money that she had borrowed from Miyan for her daughter's wedding. According to the police, the accused chopped off the victim's limbs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhagalpur city Superintendent of Police (SP) said that two people have been arrested after the victim's family named them.

Also read: 9 of top 10 toxic cities in country from Bihar

“It was found that the deceased and the accused were neighbours and they had friendly relations. The victim had borrowed money from him for her daughter's wedding but was unable to return it. Due to this, the accused attacked her with a sharp weapon,” the police told news agency ANI.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, however, she was declared dead.

Also read: Body of 24-yr-man recovered five days after abduction in Bihar district: Police

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a garment unit worker was arrested in Mumbai after he allegedly stabbed his colleague in the chest with a pair of scissors. The 20-year-old accused and the 19-year-old victim, who worked together in a garment unit in New Agripada locality in Santacruz, were talking on Sunday night when the incident took place, reported PTI citing police officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"After the teen was stabbed, he was rushed by colleagues to a nearby hospital. He initially told police he fell from the stairs. However, just before passing away, the victim narrated the chain of events, after which we arrested his colleague," the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON