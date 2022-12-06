Body of 24-yr-man recovered five days after abduction in Bihar district: Police

The body of a 24-year-man was recovered five days after his abduction from Bihar’s Begusarai district, police officials said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Nitish Kumar, was abducted on December 2 from the GD College Begusarai examination centre where he had gone to drop his wife who was to appear for an examination.

Begusarai superintendent of police (SP) Yogendra Kumar said, “The body of the man was recovered from Rahuwa.”

The SP said three accused were detained for interrogation.

The deceased person’s family members allege that he was murdered over property dispute.

“My husband was murdered for a piece of land”, Kumar’s wife alleged and accused her husband’s step brother of killing Kumar after kidnapping him.

On December 2, Kumar’s wife had lodged an FIR where she alleged that her husband was kidnapped by armed criminals and they took him away in a SUV.

“My husband dropped me at the examination centre where I had to appear for an exam and when I came out, I could not find my husband”, she said.

She tried to call her husband but his phone was switched off. She then lodged a complaint.

Police officials pressed into action and they began by scanning CCTV footage of the college and the vicinity.

“The CCTV footage was not clear and hence we started carrying out raids on the basis of the clues received from the family members” a police official said.