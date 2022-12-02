3 arrested for kidnapping Kurukshetra contractor

Kurukshetra police have arrested three persons for allegedly kidnapping a contractor and demanding a ransom of ₹20 lakh for his release. The police said the accused have been identified as Robin Singh, Gulshan Kumar and Harsh Kumar of Chapra village of Kurukshetra district. Additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said the police had got a complaint on November 23 in which Jagmal Singh of Ladwa alleged that his brother Jarnail Singh, who is a contractor, was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons. During the investigation, the police recovered the victim’s car and he was found inside the car with his hands tied. The ASP said on his statement, the police arrested the accused.

Other short stories

Khattar congratulates athletes, coach for winning national awards

Chandigarh Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has congratulated six athletes and a coach from the state who were felicitated by the Central government on Wednesday in New Delhi. Athlete Seema Punia (Sonepat), boxer Amit Panghal (Rohtak), kabaddi player Sakshi (Sonepat), wrestlers Anshu Malik (Jind) and Sarita Mor (Sonepat) and badminton para-player Tarun Dhillon (Hisar) were awarded with the Arjuna Award, while wrestling coach Raj Singh (Sonepat) was honoured with the Dronacharya Award in the Lifetime category during the National Sports Awards function.

Gita best guide for life mgmt: Union minister

Karnal : Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav has said Bhagavad Gita is the best book for life management. “Gita teaches us how to make ourselves a karmayogi as it is a philosophy that guides a hermit living in a quiet and secluded forest, a soldier fighting a moral dilemma and the common man struggling indeterminacies of life,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory function of the 7th International Gita Seminar held at Kurukshetra University on the sidelines of the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav.

Former INLD MLA Bhagi Ram joins JJP

Chandigarh : A former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA and a loyalist of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala was amongst three INLD leaders who joined Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Thursday. Five-time MLA Bhagi Ram, INLD leaders Ashok Verma and Sunil Yadav on Thursday joined the JJP. Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said the three leaders will provide strength to the party.