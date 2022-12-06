Two minors among eight arrested in Chinchwad murder case

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested eight persons in connection with the brutal murder of Vishal Gaikwad (28), a resident of Chikhli, officials said on Monday.

The accused identified as Raju Mariba Kamble, Siddhya Mariba Kamble, Kaccya alias Mariba Kamble, Karan Sasane, Mohan Vitkar and a woman were arrested on Sunday, while two minors were detained in connection with the incident.

A long-standing rivalry between two families resulted in the gruesome killing of the 28-year-old, who co-owned a vehicle washing centre with his brother Arjun (32) in Chinchwad.

The deceased died at a crowded chowk after he was brutally attacked with sharp weapons by as many as eighteen youths during a mob attack at 6.15 pm on Friday.

According to the Chinchwad police, the deceased and accused were business rivals and the murder is a fallout over rivalry which had been brewing between them for quite some time.

Vishal was at Parshuram Chowk when the accused arrived at the scene, opened fire into the air and attacked the victim with sharp weapons leading to his death. His younger brother lodged an FIR in this regard on Saturday morning.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) Vivek Patil said, “The murder has taken place due to business rivalry and a probe has been ordered. More persons will be arrested soon.”

According to the FIR, Arjun was at their shop with Vishal and other staff on Friday evening. Around 6.15 pm, Arjun stepped out of the shop and, a while later, another employee informed Arjun that a mob was attacking Vishal with sharp weapons. Arjun and the employee ran to help Vishal. The police scanned near about 200 CCTV cameras to identify the accused.

The FIR stated that Arjun and one of their staffers went to rescue Vishal when one of the assailants opened fire after which Arjun and the employee hid behind a tin shed. The assailants then fled on their bikes. Vishal sustained stab injuries on his head, back, shoulders, legs, and abdomen and received a gunshot wound in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors.

Police station incharge Shankar Awtade, said, “The deceased and his rival own a vehicle washing centre and there have been ongoing fights between the two families since 2017. We have arrested eight persons including one woman and detained two minors out of the eighteen persons involved in the case,” he said.

The police have invoked IPC 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) against the accused.