Pune: Traders in Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar district observed a daylong bandh on Sunday, alleging a deteriorating law and order situation following the murder of lodge-cum-restaurant owner Akash Dubiya (34) on Saturday evening. Shrirampur traders observe bandh over law and order concerns

The protest, backed by local political parties, came a day after the killing. Shrirampur police have arrested three accused.

Ahilyanagar superintendent of police Mummaka Sudarshan told HT the accused allegedly attacked the lodge staff after an argument over a delay in serving food.

“The three accused had consumed liquor and were in an inebriated condition. They initially assaulted the staff, and when the lodge owner intervened, the accused was hit with blunt objects that led to his death,” said Sudarshan, adding that police would take steps to improve law and order in Shrirampur.

The Shrirampur Merchants’ Association (SMA) and local political leaders convened a meeting after the incident and decided to observe the bandh.

“There is a feeling of insecurity among the local business fraternity due to crime-related incidents that take place at regular intervals. Both the traders and the politicians decided to observe a bandh as a mark of protest,” said SMA president Pravin Gulati.

Local Congress MLA Hemant Ogale alleged that law and order in Shrirampur had worsened.

“In the last year, there have been at least eight murders. I have been raising the issue in the assembly during every session. Our demand is that the police must pull up their socks to improve the law and order situation in the town,” said Ogale.

Ogale alleged the three accused were members of a local gang involved in criminal activities and said residents had demanded the arrest of the remaining gang members.

District guardian minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who visited Shrirampur on Sunday, said he had spoken to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state DGP Sadanand Date about the crime situation.

“I have spoken to the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state DGP, Sadanand Date, on the crime scenario in Shrirampur. The district police must undertake a drive against the criminals of Shrirampur as soon as possible,” said Vikhe Patil.