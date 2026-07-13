BJP Yuva Morcha Pune district chief’s car vandalised by unidentified assailants near Baramati

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha Pune district president Vaibhav Solankar was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants late on Saturday night while returning to the city after attending a farmers’ meeting in Shetphalgade village. The incident took place on Kanheri Road near Baramati in Pune district. Solankar alleged that neither of the motorcycles had registration number plates and claimed that one of the attackers was carrying a sickle. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, Solankar was travelling in his car when two unidentified men riding a motorcycle intercepted his vehicle. The assailants allegedly pelted the car with stones, shattering the window glasses and causing extensive damage.

Solankar alleged that neither of the motorcycles had registration number plates and claimed that one of the attackers was carrying a sickle.

During the attack, Solankar suffered an injury to one of his hands. Despite the assault, he managed to drive away from the spot and later alerted the police about the incident.

Solankar said, “I was returning after meeting with farmers when unidentified assailants intercepted and attacked my car.”

Chaitanya Kadam, sub-divisional police officer (Baramati division), said, “A non-cognisable report has been filed at Baramati city police station, and the identification process of the accused is ongoing. Police are also analysing all CCTV footage in the nearby locality to ascertain the identity of the accused.”

Police said the motive behind the attack is yet to be established, and no arrests have been made.