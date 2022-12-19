Man who chopped his wife into pieces in Jharkhand should be hanged, says BJP MP

Reacting to the gruesome killing of a 22-year-old tribal woman in Jharkhand, BJP MP Sanjay Seth on Monday called it an "inhuman act" and said that the accused should be hanged. The BJP leader's remarks came a day after the woman's body was found chopped into several pieces in Sahebganj district – a crime resonating with that of Delhi's Shraddha Walkar murder case. A total of 12 body parts were said to have been recovered. “This is an extremely inhuman act. Killing a primitive tribe Paharia girl and cutting her body in pieces is extreme cruelty. The accused should be hanged till death by handing over the case to a fast-track court,” Sanjay Seth said, as reported by news agency ANI.

In a tweet, accusing the Hemant Soren-led government, Seth said, “The killing of the Paharia tribe girl in Sahibganj by Dildar Ansari with an electric saw is an example of the state government's appeasement politics. It is surprising that the Mombati (candle) gang is completely silent on this issue. Silent on murder.” His tweet was a tacit jibe at those taking out candle-light vigils against such crimes.

Earlier on Sunday, the Jharkhand Police detained the accused – the victim's husband, identified as 25-year-old Dildar Ansari– after the body parts of his wife, 22-year-old Rabika Pahadin, were recovered near an Anganwadi Centre in Momintola under Borio police station in Sahibganj district, officials informed.

The probe revealed that the husband allegedly murdered her over a personal dispute. A search is underway to locate the remaining missing body parts, added the police.

