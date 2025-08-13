Man with ‘close' links to Goldy Brar arrested in Badshah's Chandigarh club blast case

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday arrested another accused in connection with the 2024 bomb attack outside singer-rapper Badshah's nightclub in Chandigarh. The arrested man was allegedly in close contact with notorious gangster Goldy Brar.(Instagram/File)

The accused, identified as Deepak, was arrested in Delhi. He is a resident of Punjab's Faridkot and was allegedly in close contact with notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who had earlier claimed responsibility for the blasts.

On November 26 last year, two crude bombs went off outside two Chandigarh clubs, Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by Badshah, and De Orra Club. CCTV footage showed a man throwing a crude bomb at the clubs before fleeing the scene. The explosions shattered the clubs' glass windows. No injuries were reported.

Hours later, Goldy Brar, linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility in an alleged Facebook post. An unverified post also claimed Brar and another gangster, Rohit Godara, were involved.

On November 29, two suspects were arrested after an encounter in Haryana's Hisar district. The operation was carried out jointly by Chandigarh Police and the Haryana Special Task Force. Both accused were shot in the leg before being taken to a hospital for treatment.