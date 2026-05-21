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Man wrongly accused of carrying narcotics at Bhopal airport awarded 10 lakh compensation

The ordeal began in 2010 when Ajay Singh was preparing to board a flight to Delhi and a scan of his luggage wrongly indicated traces of narcotics

Published on: May 21, 2026 09:37 am IST
By Monika Pandey
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The Madhya Pradesh high court ordered 10 lakh compensation for an engineer’s unlawful detention after security at the Bhopal airport wrongly flagged packets of dried mango powder and spices in his luggage as narcotics, 16 years ago, in 2010.

The closure report in the case said the detector machine suffered a technical malfunction. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The ordeal began in May 2010 when Ajay Singh, the engineer, was preparing to board a flight to Delhi. A scan of his luggage wrongly indicated traces of heroin and Methyldiethanolamine.

Singh’s lawyer, Ajay Gupta, said a case was registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Bhopal, and Singh was arrested. “The seized powders were sent to the Regional Forensic Laboratory, which lacked the equipment to conduct the necessary analysis. Ten days later, the samples were sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Hyderabad. On June 30, 2010, the Hyderabad lab confirmed that no banned substances were present,” said Gupta. He said Singh was released on bail on July 2, 2010, but only after nearly two months in jail.

Justice Deepak Khot of the Madhya Pradesh high court on Tuesday called Singh’s detention a violation of his fundamental rights. He questioned the rationale for maintaining infrastructure without basic equipment. Justice Khot directed the state chief secretary to inspect all forensic science laboratories within a month to ensure proper facilities and staffing.

 
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