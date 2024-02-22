Man-animal conflict victims’ compensation revised to 10 lakh: Environment min

New Delhi: Compensation for those killed in human-wildlife conflict has been revised to Rs.10 lakh compared to the earlier compensation of Rs.5 lakh until last year, Union minister of environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday. Union minister of environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav (File Photo)

He also announced a number of interventions that the Centre will be making to address man-animal conflict in the southern region. The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), Coimbatore, which is currently under the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), will be developed as a centre for handholding with states like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu on mitigation of human-wildlife conflicts, Yadav said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“All southern states need better cooperation, coordination, and collaboration on wildlife issues. The Centre will facilitate inter-state coordination meetings. The ministry will support capacity-building of frontline staff and other frontline departments for use of early warning systems, use of modern technology and equipment and modern tracking systems,” the Union minister said.

Yadav said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs.15.82 crore during the FY 2023-24 under various schemes to the state of Kerala. Based on the demand/annual plan of operations proposed by the state government, the Centre will consider funding support under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and other schemes for site-specific elephant-proof walls and other mitigation measures, he said.

The Centre, through WII, will assist in preparing corridor management plans in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Yadav added.

The Union minister, along with officials from the wildlife wing of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC), are in Wayanad to assess the situation following the death of one Ajeesh Joseph Panachiyil, who was allegedly trampled to death by an elephant on February 10, triggering tensions between citizens and the Kerala forest authorities in the district.

The tuskless male elephant was captured in Belur taluk of Hassan district on November 30, 2023, and translocated to the Bandipur forest area. After more than two months, it was found that it had strayed into Wayanad district of Kerala.

The Karnataka government last week announced Rs.15 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents the Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha, visited the family on February 17.

“...The spate of wildlife attacks, especially elephant attacks have caused tremendous damage to the lives and livelihoods of the people in Wayanad. They have paid a huge price due to the rising instances of human-animal conflict,” Gandhi wrote on X on February 10.

He claimed that the Congress party has repeatedly demanded intervention to mitigate such attacks in Wayanad. However, the lack of a comprehensive action plan to tackle this issue has only aggravated the conflict.

“…I urge the Central and State governments to take decisive steps and put in place a response mechanism that can protect both our communities and the wildlife of the region,” Gandhi said.