Mangaluru attack: Police arrest owner of vehicle used in Muslim man’s murder

One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old Muslim man, Faizal, at Surathkal in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on July 28, Mangaluru police said on Sunday, adding that the person arrested is the owner of the car allegedly used by the assailants for the crime.

“We got the traces of a car — White Hyundai Eon car — while scanning the CCTV footage. Since the registration number was not clear in the footage, we had taken eight cars into custody and inquired their owners,” Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters. “The owner of the car used in the attack was taken into custody on Saturday night on the outskirts of Surathkal.”

During the interrogation, the car owner, who also has three other vehicles, has disclosed vital information regarding who took the car from him, Kumar said. “Now he will be presented before the court and taken into custody. He will be further questioned from which we may get further information on those involved,” the commissioner said.

Faizal (23) was stabbed to death by unidentified men in Surathkal area on the evening of July 28. Senior police officers said more than 50 people have been detained for questioning.

The murder added to the tension in the region which has already been on the edge since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru was killed at Bellare village of the district on July 26.

Based on the information gathered so far, police teams are at work to nab the culprits, the commissioner said.

The police are yet to track down the car. “We will be inquiring him (owner) further....we have not yet got the car, but have information about it, we are tracking it.”

The senior officer also appealed to social media users and media to show restraint about sharing certain information, which may hamper the ongoing investigation.

