Mangaluru pub incident: Will lodge FIR if get complaint, say police

A day after members of a right-wing group reportedly disrupted a farewell party organised by a group of college students at a pub in Mangaluru, the police on Tuesday said a FIR (first information report) will only be registered if a complaint is lodged in the matter while dismissing the rumours that the pub was attacked.

The activists belonging to Bajrang Dal reportedly asked the staff at the pub in the Balmata area of Mangaluru to stop the event, alleging that the students were indulging in some “illegal activities”.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal district convener Punith Attavar maintained that the activists had informed the police and took everyone along to the pub where minors were consuming liquor and indulging in other activities. “No law was violated and no one was harmed,” he told the media.

In the videos that emerged on Tuesday, students could be seen leaving the pub while being heckled at by the activists. HT has seen the video.

Police claimed that the Bajrang Dal men only asked the bouncers to stop the party and didn’t stop the event. However, a person familiar with the developments said that the group barged into the pub around 8 pm on Monday and hurled abuses forcing the partying crowd to stop the event.

“The media was informed by some people (claiming to be belonging to a certain organisation) that some illegal activities were taking place in a pub, which will have to be stopped,” Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said on Tuesday.

“The police also got the information about this and visited the spot. By then, the pub was closing and around 20 boys and 10 girls were leaving the place. Some videos have surfaced in which they can be seen leaving the pub and some men are standing in the parking area,” added Kumar.

The pub was in the news earlier also as it was allegedly vandalised by Sri Rama Sene activists in January, 2009. Although a case was filed at the time, all of the accused were acquitted as none of the victims testified in the court. The pub was later sold twice and renamed.

Replying on the status of the investigation, the commissioner said that police will lodge an FIR only if a complaint is lodged. “A case will be registered if the students or the pub manager file a complaint against Bajrang Dal activists who reportedly disrupted the party at the pub on Monday night,” Kumar told media.

Sashi Kumar added that the pub management had asked the students to leave the place after it was found that they were college students and some of them were minors. He further added that police will scrutinise the CCTV footage. “Based on the evidence on whether underage students were partying or whether activists had barged into the pub, a case will be registered,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal district convener Punith Attavar said that if the police department won’t ensure action on drugs and entry of minors into pubs, the Bajrang Dal will act against them.

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader BK Hariprasad said, “Whenever the elections are near, the BJP and the RSS create a sense of moral policing. The district administration knows it’s not the first time. Earlier, students, including girls, were also beaten up.”

“Despite this, if the administration is so weak, they have no moral right to remain there. The government should take stern action against the people who have entered the bar and disturbed it,” he said.