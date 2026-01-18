Row over Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment claims, 8 FIRs filed over AI images
Officials alleged that some of the visuals of Manikarnika ghat were linked to Hindu deities and were shared with the intent to hurt religious sentiments
Eight FIRs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi after alleged AI-generated images and misleading claims about the redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat surfaced on social media, officials said on Saturday.
Police said the cases target eight individuals and certain X handles accused of spreading fabricated visuals and false information about the ongoing beautification work at the ghat, one of Hinduism’s most sacred cremation sites.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal said the FIRs were lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), reported PTI news agency. According to the police, the images shared on X were “contrary to the actual facts” of the redevelopment work currently underway at Manikarnika Ghat.
‘Attempt to hurt sentiments,’ says police
Officials alleged that some of the circulated visuals were linked to Hindu deities and were shared with the intent to hurt religious sentiments, spread misinformation, provoke anger among the public and disturb social harmony.
The intent behind the posts went beyond misinformation, “Attempts were made not only to hurt religious sentiments but also to create an anti-government mindset in society,” PTI quoted DCP Bansal as saying.
He added that legal action is being taken not only against the original X handle users but also against those who reposted and commented on the content.
Opposition reacts
The issue was also raised online by several opposition leaders. The Congress party’s official X handle also posted a clip featuring the alleged photos, with the caption: “Destroying Manikarnika Ghat is not just destroying a ghat. It is erasing India’s identity, culture, and heritage.”
In the video, the party described the beautification work as “Pure narcissism in power” and compared it to the Jallianwala Bagh beautification in Amritsar, alleging that during that project, “freedom fighters name were erased and laser lights were installed, all in name of commercialisation.”
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule. She shared alleged images of construction at the ghats and wrote, “Reports of alterations affecting this heritage are deeply concerning.”
Tagging Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, she requested him to “kindly intervene and issue clarification” to make sure that development “fully respects history, culture, and due process.”
Yogi Adityanath dismisses ‘false propaganda’
Responding to the controversy, Adityanath accused the Congress and its allies of trying to mislead the public through what he called “false propaganda”.
Addressing reporters, Adityanath said, “Kashi today is witnessing unprecedented development… Even then, some people had attempted to mislead the public by displaying broken idols. Today, the truth is before everyone.”
He said the rejuvenation began with the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and claimed that similar attempts to mislead people had been made earlier as well.
The chief minister said that after the completion of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, around 1 to 1.5 lakh devotees now perform darshan daily, compared to 10,000–15,000 earlier.
He confirmed that reconstruction and development work is underway at Manikarnika Ghat and said the Congress and its supporters were making “baseless allegations”. Adityanath added that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to mislead the public on social media.
Complaint filed by contractor
The cases were registered following a complaint at the Chowk police station by Mano, a resident of Tamil Nadu. In his complaint, Mano said his company has been working to strengthen cremation-related facilities and beautify Manikarnika Ghat since November 15, 2025.
According to the complaint, an X user shared AI-generated and misleading images on the night of January 16. Police said the posts presented distorted facts, misled Hindu devotees and led to resentment in society.
“The posts subsequently attracted a large number of objectionable comments and reposts, further escalating tensions,” the police said.