Row over Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment claims, 8 FIRs filed over AI images

Eight FIRs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi after alleged AI-generated images and misleading claims about the redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat surfaced on social media, officials said on Saturday. Police personnel stand guard at Manikarnika Ghat after people protested over alleged demolition of idols at the ghat as part of the ongoing renovation work, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (PTI)

Police said the cases target eight individuals and certain X handles accused of spreading fabricated visuals and false information about the ongoing beautification work at the ghat, one of Hinduism’s most sacred cremation sites.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal said the FIRs were lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), reported PTI news agency. According to the police, the images shared on X were “contrary to the actual facts” of the redevelopment work currently underway at Manikarnika Ghat.

‘Attempt to hurt sentiments,’ says police Officials alleged that some of the circulated visuals were linked to Hindu deities and were shared with the intent to hurt religious sentiments, spread misinformation, provoke anger among the public and disturb social harmony.

The intent behind the posts went beyond misinformation, “Attempts were made not only to hurt religious sentiments but also to create an anti-government mindset in society,” PTI quoted DCP Bansal as saying.

He added that legal action is being taken not only against the original X handle users but also against those who reposted and commented on the content.

Opposition reacts The issue was also raised online by several opposition leaders. The Congress party’s official X handle also posted a clip featuring the alleged photos, with the caption: “Destroying Manikarnika Ghat is not just destroying a ghat. It is erasing India’s identity, culture, and heritage.”

In the video, the party described the beautification work as “Pure narcissism in power” and compared it to the Jallianwala Bagh beautification in Amritsar, alleging that during that project, “freedom fighters name were erased and laser lights were installed, all in name of commercialisation.”