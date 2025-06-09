Manipur: 25 MLAs meet Governor amid fresh violence

A multi-party delegation of over 25 legislators met Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla along with Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba on Sunday to seek his intervention into the rising unrest in Imphal Valley after the arrests of five members of the Meitei group, Arambai Tenggol. Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chairs a meeting with senior officials (RAJ BHAVAN MANIPUR - X)

The governor separately held a review meeting with security officials to take stock of the situation as protests were reported from various parts of the state since Saturday afternoon, with some instances of violence and arson.

“Today, a group of MLAs called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan during which the MLAs apprised the Governor of the current law and order situation and requested his intervention to help find an amicable solution,” a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

The Governor assured the delegation, which included MLAs from both the BJP and the Congress, that “all necessary steps are being taken to address the concerns and to restore normalcy”.

Protests were held across Manipur on Saturday night over the arrests of leaders of the Meitei organisation, during which an irate mob stormed the Kwakeithel police outpost in Imphal West. In response, security forces fired several rounds to disperse the crowds.

On Sunday, BJP legislator K Ibomcha said that of the five people, one was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

CBI, which is investigating the cases of violence, confirmed the arrest of a member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, while the police did not disclose details of the four others.

Following the latest round of protests, the administration imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in five districts of the Imphal valley.

Ibomcha, the Lamlai constituency legislator, said, “During the meeting [with the governor], we were informed that five people were arrested, and of them, one Kanan Singh, was arrested by the CBI in connection with a case. We appreciate the roles the Arambai Tenggol have taken during the recent flood. Kanan is not arrested by the Manipur Police but by the CBI in connection with one of the cases.”

The BJP MLA added that the state authorities did not have details of the case in which Kanan was arrested.

“The four others were arrested by the state police for allegedly being associated with Kanan. They did not have any CBI-related cases. They will be screened if they were involved in any other illegal activities,” he said.

The Congress, meanwhile, sought the arrests of former home minister and senior police officials in connection with the violence cases.

“Kanan was arrested in connection with a case being investigated by CBI and was not picked up for being a member of Arambai Tenggol. We urged the authorities concerned to release the five without any conditions. On the contrary, we requested them to arrest the then home minister, then DGP and other authorities of the then government,” Congress legislator Th Lokeshwar told mediapersons after meeting the governor.

Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar, who was also part of the delegation, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation. “The arrest of five Arambai Tenggol members has thrown the state into chaos curfews have been imposed, internet services are suspended, and blockades have emerged at multiple locations,” he said.

Surjakumar also stressed the need for transparency. “If the government plans to arrest someone, there must be a public clarification. We must remain united and focus on restoring peace in the state,” he said.

The Raj Bhawan statement also gave details of the security meeting.

“During the meeting, a comprehensive discussion and review of various matters relating to the current law and order situation in the state were deliberated,” the statement said. The meeting was attended by the state’s security adviser, Director General of Police, Commissioner (Home), Secretary to the Governor, Additional DGP (Law and Order), IGAR (South), Inspector General of CRPF, and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, protests over the arrests continued even as the administration imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in five Imphal valley districts.

Protesters burnt tyres on roads at Uripok and Koirengei in Imphal West district and Khurai in Imphal East, defying the prohibitory orders, officials said. At Koirengei, demonstrators dug up the road and made heaps of soil on the thoroughfares to prevent the movement of security forces. Similar agitations were also staged in Jiribam district, neighbouring Assam.

Amid the violence, the Congress targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “insensitivity” to the suffering of the people of the state.

In a post in X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The pain, distress, and agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated… The insensitivity of the Frequent Flyer PM to the suffering of the people of Manipur is truly shocking and defies understanding.”

The Congress leader also said, “President’s Rule, however, has made no difference. The Governor himself has been forced to travel from Imphal airport to his residence by helicopter.”

There was no immediate response from the BJP.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.