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Manipur BJP leader Sharda Devi wins Rajya Sabha seat unopposed

The returning officer-cum-secretary of the Manipur Legislative Assembly handed over election certificates to Former Manipur BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 09:30 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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Former Manipur BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi won the Rajya Sabha seat from the state unopposed on Thursday.

“As a woman myself, my priorities would be development-related issues concerning women and strengthening their empowerment,” Devi said at the Manipur BJP office in Imphal on Thursday.

The returning officer-cum-secretary of the Manipur Legislative Assembly handed over election certificates Sharda Devi. Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam, along with other BJP legislators, was present on the occasion.

In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, the BJP has 36 MLAs, followed by the National People’s Party (NPP) with six members. The Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Congress have five legislators each, while the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) has two members and the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] has one. There are also independent legislators in the Assembly.

The Rajya Sabha election in Manipur was necessitated as the tenure of sitting BJP Rajya Sabha member Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba is scheduled to end on June 21.

“As a woman myself, my priorities would be development-related issues concerning women and strengthening their empowerment,” Devi said at the Manipur BJP office in Imphal on Thursday.

 
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