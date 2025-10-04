Manipur: BJP MLAs leave for Delhi to press Centre for ‘popular govt’

IMPHAL: At least four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Manipur, including former chief minister N Biren Singh, on Saturday left for the national capital to seek appointment of Union home minister Amit Shah and to press for formation of a “popular government” in Manipur. Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh speaks to media persons at Bir Tikendrajit International airport.

Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023 was placed under President’s Rule from February 13 this year following the resignation of CM Singh. The state’s legislative assembly has been in suspended animation since then. .

The MLAs, who left for Delhi, also included Tongbram Robindro, Sapam Ranjan and Heikham Dingo.

Biren Singh told the media at Bir Tikendrajit International airport, “I am going to apprise the national leaders regarding the present situation of Manipur, formation of a new popular government and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs).”

When asked whom he is going to meet, Biren denied to give any comment saying that, “we haven’t decided whom to meet.”

An individual familiar with the matter said the MLAs will first meet BJP north east in-charge Sambit Patra and then will seek appointment to meet Union home minister Amit Shah. Another group of BJP MLAs, including Yumnam Khemchand, might be leaving for the national capital for the same reason on Sunday.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Tongbram Robindro told media, “our purpose to visit the national capital is to convey the aspiration of the people and pray for the formation of a popular government that reflects the true mandate… we want to ensure that democratic processes are fulfilled and it should get a stable government at the earliest.”

Robindro further said all the BJP leaders will be meeting central leaders and relevant authorities.

“Our expectation is that they will take steps to facilitate the formation of a government that ensures stability and development,” said the BJP MLA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur for the first time on September 13 after the violence erupted in Manipur. Sections of people had expressed dissatisfaction on his visit, expressing that the PM failed to bring any development related to restoration of peace in the ongoing violence, instead some government projects were inaugurated and laid foundation stones.