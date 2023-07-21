‘My main job is to bring peace’: Biren Singh rejects opposition’s call to resign

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday responded to the opposition's calls for his resignation amid a nationwide outrage over the incident of atrocities on women in the northeastern state, saying that his main job is to “bring peace in the state.”

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh(ANI)

“…I don't want to go into this. My job is to bring peace to the state. Miscreants are there in every society but we will not spare them,” he told news agency ANI.

He added, “We have launched statewide condemnation protests, both in valley and hills, over the video that went viral and tarnished the state's image. People are protesting across the state regarding the incident and demanding the strictest punishment for the accused. Accused number one, who was arrested earlier, his house was burnt by women yesterday.”

“Manipur society is against crime against women. They consider women as their mothers. This protest is to support the government to punish the accused,” the CM said.

A massive outcry sparked across the nation on Wednesday after a May 4 video showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side went viral on social media. While four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the opposition leaders are demanding CM Singh's resignation and the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

One accused's house burnt down

On Thursday, an angry mob, mostly women, burnt the house of one of the accused seen in the horrifying viral video of women being paraded naked in Manipur. According to some reports, the house belonged to the main accused - Huirem Herodas Meitei.

The Manipur Police is conducting raids and making all-out efforts to arrest the other culprits at the earliest, state police tweeted.