Manipur Congress MLA joins JD(U) ahead of assembly polls

IMPHAL: With just 30 days to go for the Manipur assembly elections and nine days after his suspension from the Congress party, senior MLA Khumukcham Joykishan Singh joined the Janata Dal (United) in Imphal on Wednesday.

MLA Joykishan, accompanied by his supporters, announced his decision to join the JD(U) during a press conference at his Khoyathong residence in Imphal. JD (U) Lok Sabha MP Ramprit Mandal was also present.

Sharing the reason for joining the JD(U), Joykishan said, “We need a national party which can give a new light and hope (for the people in the state). After all, Nitishji (Bihar chief minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar) is a respectable politician in India and he has also a dream for the region.”

“So, with the advice from my supporters, I’m formally joining JD(U) tomorrow,” he added.

JD(U) National President Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh will be arriving here tomorrow.

The elections to the 60 assembly constituencies of Manipur will be held on February 27 and March 3.

Joykishan is a sitting Congress MLA from Thangmeiband assembly constituency in Manipur’s Imphal West district where the state’s capital and main commercial hub is located.

On January 18, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) suspended senior MLA Joykishan from the party “on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Action Committee, MPCC.”

Fifty-six-year-old Joykishan was elected for the first time from Thangmeiband assembly constituency on an All India Trinamool Congress ticket in 2012 elections.

A science graduate, Joykishan joined the BJP in May 2015 and helped the party reopen its account in the state assembly in the mid-term polls in November 2015. Later he resigned from the BJP in December 2016 and re-elected as a Congress MLA in 2017 elections.

Despite winning 21 seats to the Congress’s 28 in 2017 elections, the BJP formed the government in Manipur with the support of others.