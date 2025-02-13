Menu Explore
Manipur: CRPF jawan kills 2 colleagues, injures 8 more; dies by suicide

ByUtpal Parashar
Feb 13, 2025 10:23 PM IST

Police said the circumstances that led the CRPF personnel to open fire at his colleagues are unclear and will be investigated

GUWAHATI: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan posted in Manipur shot dead two colleagues, injured eight others and later died by suicide on Thursday evening, police said.

Police said the injured are being treated at a hospital (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the injured are being treated at a hospital (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place around 8pm at the CRPF camp in Lamsang in Imphal West district.

“In an unfortunate incident, tonight at around 8 pm, a suspected case of fratricide happened inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District wherein one CRPF jawan opened fire killing two of his own colleagues on the spot and injuring eight others,” the Manipur Police said in a statement.

The jawan later died by suicide moments later.

Senior Manipur police officers and CRPF officers have rushed to the spot.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

