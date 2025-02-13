Manipur: CRPF jawan kills 2 colleagues, injures 8 more; dies by suicide

GUWAHATI: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan posted in Manipur shot dead two colleagues, injured eight others and later died by suicide on Thursday evening, police said. Police said the injured are being treated at a hospital (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place around 8pm at the CRPF camp in Lamsang in Imphal West district.

“In an unfortunate incident, tonight at around 8 pm, a suspected case of fratricide happened inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District wherein one CRPF jawan opened fire killing two of his own colleagues on the spot and injuring eight others,” the Manipur Police said in a statement.

The jawan later died by suicide moments later.

Senior Manipur police officers and CRPF officers have rushed to the spot.

