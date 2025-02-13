Manipur: CRPF jawan kills 2 colleagues, injures 8 others; takes own life

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan posted in Manipur shot and killed two colleagues, injured eight others and later committed suicide, on Thursday, police said. A visual from the Imphal hospital where the injured were taken (ANI)

The incident took place around 8 pm at the CRPF camp in Lamsang in Imphal West district. The jawan belonged to the F-120 company of the central para-military force, officials informed.

“In an unfortunate incident, tonight at around 8 pm, a suspected case of fratricide happened inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District wherein one CRPF jawan opened fire killing two of his own colleagues on the spot and injuring eight others,” Manipur Police said in a statement.

The jawan later committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon. Details of what led him to take such a violent action is yet to be ascertained.

Senior Manipur Police officers and CRPF officers have rushed to the spot.