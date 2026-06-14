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Manipur deputy CM Losii Dikho links SoO groups to killing of 6 Nagas

The six Nagas were allegedly abducted by a group of women belonging to Kuki community at Leilon Vaiphei, a Kuki village in Kangpokpi district on May 13

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 09:11 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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Manipur deputy chief minister Losii Dikho on Sunday alleged that an underground outfit under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact was responsible for the abduction and killing of six Naga civilians, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure strict action against those involved.

He said those responsible belonged to a group covered under the SoO arrangement. (X/LDikho51792)

Dikho said the killings of six Naga civilians were “shocking and an unacceptable act that has deeply disturbed the people of Manipur”.

The six Nagas were allegedly abducted by a group of women belonging to Kuki community at Leilon Vaiphei, a Kuki village in Kangpokpi district on May 13, following twin ambushes carried out by unknown armed individuals at two different locations of Noney and Kangpokpi districts. The twin ambushes claimed four lives including a Naga man and three church leaders.

Dikho strongly condemned the recovery of the mutilated bodies of six Nagas saying that, “Such acts, including killing people and mutilating their bodies, cannot be tolerated”.

Without naming any specific underground outfit, he said those responsible belonged to a group covered under the SoO arrangement. He appealed to the PM to intervene and ensure that armed groups operating under the agreement are brought under control.

“Law is above all of us. The case related to the killing of the six Naga men has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Anyone found involved, whether an MLA, officer or minister, will face punishment under the law,” CM said.

On the issue of the SoO agreement, the CM said lasting peace would remain difficult unless illegal weapons were surrendered.

“Until and unless arms are disarmed, peace cannot be fully restored. Several rounds of discussions are underway with security agencies regarding disarmament,” he said.

Khemchand also announced that an additional COBRA battalion would be deployed to strengthen security operations, noting that the state police alone faced challenges in covering the entire state during anti-insurgency operations.

State home minister Govindas Konthoujam said authorities identified all six victims and were examining demands raised by apex Naga bodies before handing over the bodies to their families.

“We have already identified the six bodies. There are certain demands from apex Naga organisations that the government is examining. Until those issues are addressed, it may take some time to hand over the bodies to their families,” Konthoujam said.

Regarding calls for the abrogation of the SoO agreement, the home minister said that the arrangement was signed jointly by the Centre and the state government and that discussions on the matter were continuing with the Union government.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice in the case while strengthening security measures amid ongoing efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur.

 
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