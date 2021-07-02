Manipur exempts fully vaccinated from producing Covid report on visit

People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not have to produce their negative test reports while entering Manipur, as per a government order.

The June 30 order by the deputy secretary (health & family welfare) says that those entering the state after having got the two doses of Covid vaccine will be exempted from producing negative Covid testing reports or from mandatory testing on arrival at the Imphal airport or at entry points at Mao Gate and Jiribam.

“They should produce a valid certificate depicting the fully vaccinated status of the person with two doses of Covid vaccine,” said the order.“Persons who are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated i.e. received only 1(one) dose of Covid vaccine, will not be exempted and shall be required to produce negative Covid test reports at the time of entry into Manipur,” it added.

The state resumed Covid-19 test of incoming air passengers initially from five states on their arrival at the airport on February 24. Till June 23, around 5,236 air passengers were tested of which 118 were found to be Covid positive.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday reported 508 new cases, taking the state’s total infection tally to 70,298, according to a press release of the health department.

On the other hand, with 578 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered cases reached 63,206. Thus Manipur’s recovery rate stands at 89.91%.

The state also reported 12 Covid fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking its total death toll to 1,150, it added.So far, the state has given 666,625 doses of Covid vaccine: 5,82,280 first doses and 84,345 second doses.