Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Manipur exempts fully vaccinated from producing Covid report on visit
india news

Manipur exempts fully vaccinated from producing Covid report on visit

The June 30 order by the deputy secretary (health & family welfare) says that those entering the state after getting both the doses of Covid vaccine will be exempted from producing negative Covid testing reports or from mandatory testing on arrival at the Imphal airport or at entry points
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not have to produce their negative test reports while entering Manipur, as per a government order.

The June 30 order by the deputy secretary (health & family welfare) says that those entering the state after having got the two doses of Covid vaccine will be exempted from producing negative Covid testing reports or from mandatory testing on arrival at the Imphal airport or at entry points at Mao Gate and Jiribam.

“They should produce a valid certificate depicting the fully vaccinated status of the person with two doses of Covid vaccine,” said the order.“Persons who are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated i.e. received only 1(one) dose of Covid vaccine, will not be exempted and shall be required to produce negative Covid test reports at the time of entry into Manipur,” it added.

Also Read | Manipur extends Covid curfew till July 10

The state resumed Covid-19 test of incoming air passengers initially from five states on their arrival at the airport on February 24. Till June 23, around 5,236 air passengers were tested of which 118 were found to be Covid positive.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday reported 508 new cases, taking the state’s total infection tally to 70,298, according to a press release of the health department.

On the other hand, with 578 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered cases reached 63,206. Thus Manipur’s recovery rate stands at 89.91%.

The state also reported 12 Covid fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking its total death toll to 1,150, it added.So far, the state has given 666,625 doses of Covid vaccine: 5,82,280 first doses and 84,345 second doses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dogs get ‘mid-air pets’ from man, video is too cute to handle

Netflix’s alarm-related post gets a Jagame Thandhiram twist featuring Dhanush

Mom screams with joy on seeing her deployed army son after two years. Watch

Aliens in India? A brief history of 'UFO sightings' from around the country
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP