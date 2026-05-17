Manipur forces begin rescue ops after civilians abducted in Kuki-Naga clashes

Security forces in Manipur on Sunday initiated operations to rescue hostages held captive by Kuki and Naga groups and family members of 14 hostages from the Taphou Kuki community appealed for their safe release.

The hostage crisis started on May 13 after unknown persons killed four civilians. (PTI)

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While there is no official confirmation, Kuki groups claim that 14 members of their side are being held captive by Naga groups, who maintain that six of their members are held by the former.

A senior security official requesting anonymity told HT, “The rescue operation has already been initiated, and efforts are underway to find the hostages and for their safe rescue of civilians from both Kuki and Naga communities at the earliest.”

The hostage crisis started on May 13 after unknown persons killed four civilians including three church leaders, in two separate incidents in Kangpokpi and Noney districts.

The deceased included three leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association and a Naga man.

Also Read: Manipur: Tracing the spark that ignited recent Tangkhul Naga-Kuki clashes

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, home minister of Manipur Govindas Konthujam said ”Over 28 individuals from both the Kuki and Naga communities were held captive by members of the opposite communities.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, home minister of Manipur Govindas Konthujam said ”Over 28 individuals from both the Kuki and Naga communities were held captive by members of the opposite communities.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 28 individuals, 14 from each community, were released on May 15; the remaining are still held captive by the respective groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 28 individuals, 14 from each community, were released on May 15; the remaining are still held captive by the respective groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Young Kuki, a Kuki body, alleged in a statement on Sunday that among the 14 Kuki civilian hostages, three are students and “one has been suffering from muscular dystrophy with his unique disability card, him at 38 pc disability.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Young Kuki, a Kuki body, alleged in a statement on Sunday that among the 14 Kuki civilian hostages, three are students and “one has been suffering from muscular dystrophy with his unique disability card, him at 38 pc disability.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The Kuki people have endured immense suffering and repeated hardships ever since the outbreak of violence in Manipur in May 2023. Among the worst affected are the students, whose education, future, and mental well-being have been severely disrupted by the ongoing conflict. Many students lost valuable academic years, while countless families struggled under financial burdens and emotional trauma,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Kuki people have endured immense suffering and repeated hardships ever since the outbreak of violence in Manipur in May 2023. Among the worst affected are the students, whose education, future, and mental well-being have been severely disrupted by the ongoing conflict. Many students lost valuable academic years, while countless families struggled under financial burdens and emotional trauma,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, family members of 14 hostages from the Taphou Kuki community appealed for the safe release of their family members. A letter signed by concerned family members said that 13 individuals are from Taphou Kuki village and one from Hengbung village.

“Among those held are individuals who take no part in the conflict. Many may be suffering from failing health, psychological trauma, and severe distress. Every passing hour inflicts profound, agonising torment on our family. Mothers, fathers and children are living in a state of unbearable grief, praying daily for the safety of our loved ones,” the letter said.

It said, “Our boys are not activists or combatants. They have absolutely nothing to do with the wider conflict or political storms surrounding us.”

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The United Naga Council (UNC), an apex Naga body, alleged that six Naga civilians (all male) are still kept hostage by Kuki armed. Naga bodies along with Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Manipur apex civil body demonstrated a protest at Kanglatongbi, Imphal West, on Saturday, demanding their safe release.

According to Naga bodies, 20 Naga civilians were allegedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village following the May 13 ambush incident in Kangpokpi district. While 14 have reportedly been released, six remain unaccounted for.

In a separate incident, vehicles, mostly goods trucks and passenger buses remain stranded without adequate access to food, water, and sanitation on Manipur’s National Highway 2 in Senapati district, between Khongnem and T Khullen, after Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an apex body of the Kuki community called for a shutdown across all Kuki inhabited areas following the killing of church leaders.

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Several stranded passengers, including women, children and elderly travellers, are reportedly facing hardship as essential supplies continue to run low. Drivers and passengers urged the Manipur government for their safe travel through a video clip.

A stranded woman passenger requesting anonymity told HT, “We went to Guwahati for treatment of my 2-year-old son, but this blockade is causing more trouble for my son. If the government provides us security, then we can reach our home.”

Senapati district is a Naga dominated district and Kangpokpi which lies en-route to Imphal from Senapati is a Kuki dominated district.

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