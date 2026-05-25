Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Monday said his government is committed to strengthening the police force to maintain peace in the state that has witnessed ethic violence for about three years, and urged people to refrain from violent agitations.

Manipur govt committed to strengthening police force to maintain peace: CM

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Speaking at an event on the occasion of flagging off 477 new vehicles for the state police, he asserted that it would be difficult to bring peace to Manipur without a strong police force.

Singh said, "Manipur Police personnel took a big responsibility in controlling and preventing the violence in the state and even sacrificed their lives. Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF and all other security agencies also took equal responsibility in maintaining the law and order situation following the unfortunate violence in the state."

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The government is committed to providing "maximum support to strengthen the police force", the CM said.

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{{^usCountry}} "During an agitation following the killing of two children in a bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, there had been instances when certain youths had targeted security forces, instead of pursuing peaceful rallies and engaging in talks. I appeal to all not to engage in violent activities," the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "During an agitation following the killing of two children in a bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, there had been instances when certain youths had targeted security forces, instead of pursuing peaceful rallies and engaging in talks. I appeal to all not to engage in violent activities," the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Later in a post on X, Singh said, "Flagged off 477 police vehicles at the 1st MR Parade Ground today in the presence of Home Minister K Govindas Singh, MLAs, Commissioner DGP, and senior police officials." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in a post on X, Singh said, "Flagged off 477 police vehicles at the 1st MR Parade Ground today in the presence of Home Minister K Govindas Singh, MLAs, Commissioner DGP, and senior police officials." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The vehicles procured for the Manipur Police are part of a scheme for the modernisation of police, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The vehicles procured for the Manipur Police are part of a scheme for the modernisation of police, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Today is a historic moment for the state....This significant augmentation of police mobility and operational capacity will strengthen law enforcement and enhance public service delivery across the state," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Today is a historic moment for the state....This significant augmentation of police mobility and operational capacity will strengthen law enforcement and enhance public service delivery across the state," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"The Government of Manipur remains firmly committed to equipping the police force with modern resources and infrastructure to ensure effective policing, public safety, and the maintenance of law and order," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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