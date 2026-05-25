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Manipur govt committed to strengthening police force to maintain peace: CM

Manipur govt committed to strengthening police force to maintain peace: CM

Published on: May 25, 2026 01:07 pm IST
PTI |
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Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Monday said his government is committed to strengthening the police force to maintain peace in the state that has witnessed ethic violence for about three years, and urged people to refrain from violent agitations.

Manipur govt committed to strengthening police force to maintain peace: CM

Speaking at an event on the occasion of flagging off 477 new vehicles for the state police, he asserted that it would be difficult to bring peace to Manipur without a strong police force.

Singh said, "Manipur Police personnel took a big responsibility in controlling and preventing the violence in the state and even sacrificed their lives. Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF and all other security agencies also took equal responsibility in maintaining the law and order situation following the unfortunate violence in the state."

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The government is committed to providing "maximum support to strengthen the police force", the CM said.

"The Government of Manipur remains firmly committed to equipping the police force with modern resources and infrastructure to ensure effective policing, public safety, and the maintenance of law and order," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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