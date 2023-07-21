‘NCW didn't take action': Delhi women's panel chief on Manipur violence

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal on Friday slammed the National Commission for Women (NCW) over alleged inaction over the incident involving Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob in Manipur. “Whatever has happened with the two girls in Manipur is shameful...The CM of Manipur has said that this is not an isolated case & this has been happening over a period of time...such serious complaints were received by NCW & they haven't taken any action", Maliwal told ANI.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal. (ANI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DCW Chief further said that she will be visiting Manipur the day after tomorrow and review steps taken in connection with the incident. "I will be going to Manipur the day after tomorrow, and I will review the situation of sexual assault against women there and find out what all steps & compensation have been taken with regard to the incident of the two girls who were paraded naked, brutally assaulted & raped..." Maliwal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maliwal's statements came after reports emerged of the NCW being aware of the unfortunate incident in Manipur even before its video surfaced online. An e-mail addressed to the NCW Chairperson listed six incidents of violence against women of the Kuki tribe in Manipur. The second one among them was the incident related to the gangrape and naked parading of women of the B Phainom village in Manipur.NCW chief Rekha Sharma told PTI she had reached out thrice to Manipur authorities over incidents of violence against women but received no response.

"We had to verify the authenticity, and also the complaints were not from Manipur, some were not even from India. We reached out to authorities but no response was received from them but then we took suo motu cognisance when the video (of women being paraded naked) went viral yesterday," Sharma told PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Women from the Kuki community were stripped naked and paraded in Manipur by armed men of the Meitei community on May 4. An FIR was lodged in the incident on May 18.

(With agencies' inputs)