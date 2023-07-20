‘Why no action was taken?’: Manipur governor on viral video of women disrobed

Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday condemned the viral video of women being paraded naked and allegedly sexually assaulted on May 4.Uikey said she called the DGP of the state, asking why no action was taken on the complaint of the women.“I want to know why no action was taken on the complaint of the women? I called the DGP of my state today. Never in future, any person should have the courage to commit these types of crimes against women”, she said.

Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey(ANI File)

Uikey's comments came amid outrage over the video of three women who were stripped naked and paraded in Manipur. The incident happened on May 4.

According to an FIR, a mob had stormed B Phainom village, looting and burning homes. A family of five people had fled to a forest and were rescued by a police team. However, they were blocked by a mob which took away five members from the police team. A 56-year-old man was murdered by the mob comprising 800-1000 armed miscreants. The three women were then disrobed and paraded naked by the mob. A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by the miscreants. The three women managed to escape with the help of locals.Speaking about the incident a police officer said, "The complaint was filed with us at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district by the chief of that village. A zero FIR was filed when the complaint came to us last month. The incident had happened under the Nongpok Sekma police station of Thoubal so the case was transferred to them.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the viral video, calling it a shameful incident for a civilised society. However, the opposition parties including Congress have demanded an ‘elaborate statement’ from him in the Parliament.

