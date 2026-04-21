Manipur’s Kamjong hit by 5.2 magnitude earthquake; no damage reported

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Manipur early Tuesday morning, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at 5:59:33 IST on April 21, with its epicentre located in Kamjong.

The quake originated at a depth of 62 kilometres beneath the surface, indicating a moderately deep seismic event. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties at the time of filing this report.

Unrest continues in Manipur Manipur continues to suffer with shutdowns, protests and killings continue in the valleys. Normal life was disrupted across several hill and valley districts of Manipur on Monday as two separate shutdowns, called by different organisations, were observed to protest the killing of two children and a couple of civilians by suspected militants earlier this month, officials said.

Schools, colleges and markets remained shut, and public transport stayed off the roads in all five valley districts dominated by the Meitei community, as well as in the Naga-inhabited districts of Ukhrul and Senapati.

Protests were held at multiple locations across the Imphal valley, including Uripok and Nagaram in the state capital.

Women’s group Meira Paibis has called a five-day shutdown starting Sunday to protest the April 7 bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, where a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister were killed while asleep and their mother was injured.

Subsequent protests over the incident turned violent, with three people killed and around 30 others injured after a mob attempted to storm a nearby CRPF camp and security forces opened fire.

(With PTI inputs)