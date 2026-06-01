Manipur: Minors caught in crossfire pick up guns, bombs, lose their innocence

Over 100 minors have been arrested for alleged involvement with armed insurgent groups during the three years of ethnic conflict in Manipur, official data accessed by the Hindustan Times showed, highlighting the vulnerability of juveniles in the strife-torn state.

A woman walks past chassis of a bus amid tense situation, with curfew in Manipur on April 8, 2026. (PTI file photo)

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At least 114 minors allegedly involved in 95 cases have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) between May, 2023 and April this year, state social welfare department data showed.

The latest statistics indicate how deeply minors are getting entangled in the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The arrest of a minor belonging to the banned underground outfit National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) on May 25 from Mayai Keithel in Thoubal district was a case in point. The youngest among those arrested are 14 and 15 and told local government officials that they took up arms to defend their villages.

The data does not specifically establish that all the arrested minors carried out violent activities as part of insurgent groups. But their prolonged exposure to weapons, armed networks and community defence groups led them to pick up guns, resulting in their alleged involvement in violence.

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{{^usCountry}} A state-wide phenomenon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A state-wide phenomenon {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The figures were consolidated and obtained by the social welfare department from all 16 districts in Manipur including Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, the five valley districts, as well as from the remaining hill districts. The five valley districts are mainly inhabited by Meitei and other communities but dominated by Meitei community. The remaining hill districts are dominantly inhabited by Kuki and Naga communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The figures were consolidated and obtained by the social welfare department from all 16 districts in Manipur including Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, the five valley districts, as well as from the remaining hill districts. The five valley districts are mainly inhabited by Meitei and other communities but dominated by Meitei community. The remaining hill districts are dominantly inhabited by Kuki and Naga communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The arrests were made during intensified counter-insurgency operations conducted across the state, leading to increased arrests and surrenders of insurgents and armed volunteers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrests were made during intensified counter-insurgency operations conducted across the state, leading to increased arrests and surrenders of insurgents and armed volunteers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials and local residents said young individuals faced sustained pressure to pick up weapons to defend themselves and their families during the peak of violence in Manipur and were later drawn into insurgency networks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials and local residents said young individuals faced sustained pressure to pick up weapons to defend themselves and their families during the peak of violence in Manipur and were later drawn into insurgency networks. {{/usCountry}}

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The Imphal West district recorded the highest number of cases involving juveniles with 47 cases involving 47 children. This accounted for over 40 per cent of all children booked under UAPA during the period.

The Tengnoupal district followed with 24 children arrested in 14 cases while the Thoubal district recorded the arrest of 14 children in seven cases. Imphal East registered eight children in seven cases, followed by Bishnupur with six children in six cases, Ukhrul with five children in five cases, and Kamjong with three children in three cases.

The evolving crisis

The Manipur crisis, which erupted on May 3, 2023, has so far claimed over 260 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people from their homes. Primarily involving the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, the crisis disrupted the normal lives of thousands of people and students. It has led to the widespread circulation of firearms across the state.

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Villagers from both Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities said that many minors became village defence volunteers to guard their villages, particularly in vulnerable and fringe areas. A virtual boundary has been drawn between the dominant areas inhabited by the two communities.

A resident affected by the violence in Imphal valley, who asked not to be named, said many young boys volunteered to guard villages and took part in night patrolling in the initial months of the violence.

“During the initial months of the outbreak of the violence, everyone was trying to protect their homes. Many teenagers joined local defence activities. Some later became familiar with weapons and developed contacts with different armed groups operating in the area,” he said.

“Hundreds of children have spent months in relief camps and away from regular schooling. The prolonged exposure to such surroundings of violence, gunfire and uncertainty they become more vulnerable to influence by the armed groups,” said a village elder belonging to the Kuki-Zo community who also requested anonymity.

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Challenges and rehabilitation

Given the violence and volatile situation, it has not been easy for security forces to separate minors from active militants. Some minors, for example, became informants or couriers for insurgent groups.

A child welfare professional familiar with the rehabilitation programme in the state said, “Poverty, trauma, displacement, interrupted education and longing for protection of their respective community are among the factors commonly associated with the recruitment (of minors) in armed groups.”

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She further said, “The challenge is not law and order issue. It is a child protection issue. Children who have had prolonged exposure to such violence often experience long-term psychological and social trauma.”

The government has extended its rehabilitation framework for children in conflict with the law under provisions laid down by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Some of those who have been arrested could be put in observation homes for their safety depending on the nature of their crimes.

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Manipur operates five observation homes, two special homes and one home for the safety of minors. In addition, five new government-run-observation homes have been set up and ready to function: two are in Jiribam district and one each in Senapati, Kangpokpi and Chandel districts, Sheikh Abdul Hakim, social welfare department director, said.

“Rehabilitation of such minors started with immediate assessment and care. Each child is provided with an individual care plan based on factors like age, gender, family background, social behaviour, mental health, physical health and other specific needs. This plan covers education, vocational training, counselling, healthcare and family reintegration,” Hakim said.

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