Manipur video: Police approach women victims of mob assault as anger grows

Manipur Police have established contact with two victims who were stripped and paraded naked by a mob two months ago, officials with knowledge of developments said on Friday, adding that the statements of the women will be recorded soon.

People gather outside Town Hall to protest against the alleged sexual assault of two tribal women in Manipur, in Bengaluru on Friday. (Reuters)

The police action came two days after a horrific 30-second video of the sexual assault showed the men – who were identified in a first information report (FIR) as Meiteis – hooting and applauding as they groped the victims on May 4. The FIR said that the one of the women was later gang-raped and her brother was killed for trying to intervene.

The police have come under sharp criticism for not acting soon enough after the first complaint – or zero FIR – was lodged on May 18, and not arresting the culprits even after the FIR was transferred to the nearest police station on June 21.

But as outrage mounted over the viral video, the officials cited above said the one woman was at a camp in Churachandpur while another is staying at her relative’s’ house. Police also said they have offered to provide security to the women.

Police have arrested four people, and a senior officer aware of the probe details said 12 teams were formed to identify and arrest the other men involved in the case.

“We have got the Aadhaar car and other identification details of the other men involved in the case. They are from villages fasr away from B Phainom in Thoubal where the incident happened. The police teams have matched the identity of some accused with that of the photo identity card that we have got. A second team is on the trail of those accused men. We will be arresting more people soon,” the officer added, requesting anonymity.

Police said the women were informed over the phone that they needn’t come to the police station and that if they had a problem with the local investigating officer, a neutral officer – who belonged to neither of the two warring groups in the state -- would be assigned to coordinate with them.

Officials said they sent the viral video to the cyber wing of the state police. “The video will be enhanced so that the identity of every person in the mob is clear. Meanwhile our officers have started recording the statements of witnesses. This will help us make a watertight case and secure conviction,” a second officer said.

On Thursday evening, Manipur police said it arrested four people -- including main accused Huirem Herodas Meitei –for the May 4 incident.

Police are yet to comment if the four accused belong to any group or were involved in any similar cases of murder or crimes against other women.

