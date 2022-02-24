Manipur polls: A question of identity for the transgender community

IMPHAL: Five years ago when he went to cast his vote, BD Khoisnam of Manipur had an uncomfortable experience standing in a queue meant for men. In this year’s assembly polls, the 27-year-old hopes to find a separate queue for him and others from his community.

A transgender male, the B Tech graduate is not the only one in Manipur who is hoping the polls will bring positive change for the transgender community in the northeastern state. This time, 208 of them, both women and men from the community, are registered as transgender voters.

“In the previous elections in Manipur, there were no separate queues for transgender people. We faced discrimination and stigma when going to cast out vote. For this election, we had proposed separate queues for us. We hope it happens,” said the joint secretary of Empowering Trans Ability (ETA), an organisation of transgender males in the state.

As per data collected by different organisations, there are nearly 4,000 transgender people in Manipur - around 2,500 transgender women and the rest transgender men. But, barely a few hundred of them have identity cards as transgender, while a fraction have separate voter cards.

“Although only 208 have cards as transgender voters, we want all members of our community to be allowed to stand in a separate queue, irrespective of whether they are registered as transgender voters or not,” said Khoisnam.

Kambuiga Golmei, a transgender woman from the Kabui community, said that though she tried to enroll as a transgender voter, she was enlisted as a male voter. It made her very uncomfortable and decided against casting her ballot.

Not just separate queues, the transgender community in Manipur also want the state’s next government to come out with a comprehensive policy for them which will ensure recognition, proper education, healthcare and government jobs.

“What can we expect from a deteriorated system? It’s been around 20 years since I started working on transgender issues in Manipur. One outcome of my advocacy was the formation of the transgender welfare board. But there has been no sustained effort and no specific policy for us,” said Santa Khurai, an indigenous Manipuri ‘nupi manbi’ (transgender woman) who is the secretary of All Manipur Nupi Manbi Association (AMNMA).

“If political parties are serious about our issues, they should give us tickets to contest elections. We want to compete with others. Once we enter the system, we will have certain authority to do things for the community and not be dependent on others to help us,” she added.

In Manipur, transgenders are engaged mainly in the beauty industry and a small fraction also work as actors at Shumang Leela, a traditional Manipuri theatre. The state has one transgender woman doctor in Beyonce Laishram, but the community wants more such professionals and hope a comprehensive policy would be able to address their issues.

“The state government should frame an all-inclusive policy for gender and sexual minorities. Over the years, we have seen that politicians and political parties don’t give us attention. They might be thinking that we are very less in number and don’t matter to them in the electoral equation,” said Bonita Pebam, coordinator for the Transgender Health and Wellness Centre in the state.

Apart from policy, the community wants the next government to address economic issues faced by them in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and restrictions.

“I feel all political parties should have a separate cell for transgender people and those who are gender and sexual minorities. That can be a start,” Bishesh Huirem, a transgender woman model and actor at Shumang Leela, said.

While most parties have overlooked the issues of the community, the Janata Dal (United) has promised to address the problems faced by gender and sexual minorities in the state. The party is contesting 38 out of the total 60 seats in Manipur.

“Sexual orientation and gender identity are an integral part of human lives. As such, this natural orientation should not lead to discrimination or abuse of members of the community who are a part of such gender difference. The JD(U) shall ensure adequate protection is given to the community of LGBT and devise schemes for the upliftment of these genders,” the party’s manifesto read.

