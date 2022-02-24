Manipur will be developed as ideal state if BJP wins: Amit Shah

Manipur will be developed as an ideal state in the northeast and as the nation’s sports hub, in the next five years, if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power in the assembly elections, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

The assembly elections in the state will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Addressing a public meeting at Churachandpur district headquarters, 65 km south of Imphal, Shah said: “The BJP wants to develop Manipur as the nation’s sports hub. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dreaming of training the state’s youths as Olympic medallists in the field of sports after they’re free from drugs and arms.”

Lauding the state government’s efforts in ending bandhs and blockades, Shah said: “Being a footballer, (chief minister) Biren Singh knew how to score and save goals. So, he prevents bandhs and takes up connectivity, development and peace initiatives.”

Hitting back, senior Congress leader and incharge of Manipur, Jairam Ramesh said: “I would like to ask, what is the Union government doing to fulfill the demands of the people of Manipur to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act? This is not just a demand in Manipur but also one made by other states in the northeast.”