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Manipur: Security forces launch operations to rescue those who still in captivity of armed groups

Manipur: Security forces launch operations to rescue those who still in captivity of armed groups

Published on: May 18, 2026 09:01 am IST
PTI |
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Imphal, Security forces launched operations in Manipur's Kangpokpi district to rescue those who are still being held hostage by armed groups, police said on Monday.

Manipur: Security forces launch operations to rescue those who still in captivity of armed groups

Area domination exercises and search operations are also being carried out in different parts of the hill district to rescue "all missing persons and arrest those responsible for holding hostages", a senior officer said.

Thirty-one of around 38 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities, who were held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, were released on May 14 and 15.

These people were taken to undisclosed locations after suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi on May 13, while a civilian was gunned down and his wife was wounded in Noney district.

"In continuation of the operations to rescue the missing persons, combing and search operations were carried out by security forces in the hill ranges to the north west of Leilon Vaiphei and Kharam Vaiphei villages in Kangpokpi district," the police statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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