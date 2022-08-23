Manipur teen repeatedly raped by father dies by suicide, say police

A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped multiple times by her father for six years, died by suicide in Imphal on Sunday, police said on Monday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The minor was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) on August 3 after she attempted suicide on July 31. She was referred to another private hospital on the same day after her condition worsened, police said.

After undergoing multiple kidney dialysis at the private hospital, she was shifted to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on August 18 where she died of multiple organ failure on Sunday night, they added.

The investigating officer of the case said that the investigation is on and the accused is in judicial custody. “From the police’s side, we will do what we can to submit the charge sheet as soon as possible,” said the officer.

Akoijam Ongbi Jeteshori Devi, co-convenor of a public joint action committee (JAC), formed by local women residents to seek justice for the minor, alleged the deceased was raped by her father several times since 2016.

Unable to bear the atrocity, the deceased attempted suicide on the evening of July 3. After staying at home without treatment for three days, her condition deteriorated on August 3 and she was subsequently admitted to the hospital, Devi said.

“Despite efforts by doctors, nurses, the district child protection unit, Thoubal, social welfare department and police, the minor died. Both her kidneys were damaged,” Devi said.

On the basis of a complaint by Childline, Thoubal District, a case under section 305 (abetment of suicide of child) of Indian Penal Code and section 6 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused onAugust 4.

The minor’s father was arrested on August 5. He is presently in judicial custody. An angry mob also destroyed his house, Childline Thoubal district’s support person and protection officer, Gajoo RK, said.

A statement reportedly given by the minor to Childline on August 4 revealed she had approached her grandmother for help but the latter allegedly covered up the crime, Gajoo added.

The minor reportedly shared her experience with a couple of close friends and also noted them down in her diary. Police are yet to find the diary.

The deceased wanted to stay at a boarding school but was not allowed by her father, Gajoo said.