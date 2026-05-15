Manipur: Tracing the spark that ignited recent Tangkhul Naga-Kuki clashes

IMPHAL: Tension heightened in Manipur on Thursday following the killing of four persons, including three church leaders, in two separate ambushes in Kangpokpi and Noney districts. Separate incidents of alleged abductions in Senapati and Kangpokpi districts that followed deepened mistrust between the two communities.

People block a road after the normal life was paralysed by shutdowns called by the Kuki Zo and Naga communities against the killing of three church leaders and a civilian on Wednesday in Kangpokpi, in Churachandpur, Manipur, on May 14 (PTI)

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The conflict between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities escalated last week, but the spark was lit over a drunken brawl among community youths in Litan Sareikhong village, Ukhrul district, on February 7. Since then, sporadic violent incidents, including gunfire, have been reported in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts between armed groups from the communities.

Manipur has 16 districts; five valley districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, are dominated by Meitei communities, while the remaining 11 districts are predominantly inhabited by Naga and Kuki communities.

Recent escalation

Local officials said a complaint was lodged at the Senapati police station last week alleging that 23 Kuki villagers, including women, elderly persons and minors, were unlawfully detained on Wednesday afternoon while returning home from work by members of the Tangkhul Naga community.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint filed by Taphou Kuki Village Authority chairman, Lenkhomang Chongloi, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm when seven trucks and one car, carrying daily-wage labourers from the village were stopped at two locations near Senapati petrol pump in Rikhumai Taphou and Phyamai Taphou in Senapati district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint filed by Taphou Kuki Village Authority chairman, Lenkhomang Chongloi, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm when seven trucks and one car, carrying daily-wage labourers from the village were stopped at two locations near Senapati petrol pump in Rikhumai Taphou and Phyamai Taphou in Senapati district. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint alleged that the villagers were intercepted by locals and members of a student organisation despite travelling under police escort in the presence of state and central security personnel. They were reportedly taken toward an undisclosed location in Karong area in the same district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint alleged that the villagers were intercepted by locals and members of a student organisation despite travelling under police escort in the presence of state and central security personnel. They were reportedly taken toward an undisclosed location in Karong area in the same district. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The abduction came hours after an ambush in Saheibung Peak between Kotzim and Kotlen in Kangpokpi district on Wednesday morning, in which four persons, including two reverends and a pastor, were killed. Officials said the victims were travelling in a vehicle when unidentified armed assailants attacked them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The abduction came hours after an ambush in Saheibung Peak between Kotzim and Kotlen in Kangpokpi district on Wednesday morning, in which four persons, including two reverends and a pastor, were killed. Officials said the victims were travelling in a vehicle when unidentified armed assailants attacked them. {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate incident linked to the aftermath of the ambush, 18 civilians, including 5 men and 15 women from Konsakhul, a Liangmai Naga village, were reportedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei, a Kuki village in Kangpokpi district, on Wednesday afternoon. Rescue operations launched by the security forces are ongoing.

Officials said the 18 were subsequently released late on Thursday and Friday.

Government response

State home minister Govindas Konthoujam, along with MLAs, visited Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science (JNIMS) hospital, Porompat, Imphal East where he met the families of those killed in a separate recent ambush incident at Joujangtek in Noney district and promised a thorough probe into the kidnappings.

Konthoujam also held discussions with representatives of the Chiru community (a Naga tribe) including Nungba assembly constituency MLA, Dinganglung Gangmei, and Tamenglong assembly constituency MLA Janghemlung Panmei, amid growing concerns over inter-community tensions.

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Konthoujam told reporters on Thursday said that the government was actively holding discussions with civil society groups and political leaders to secure the release of these people. People from the Kuki and Naga communities had on Thursday held separate sit-ins in the Kangpokpi district to protest against the alleged abductions.

“Such incidents continuing in the state are highly condemnable. Being a human being, we should love each other. How long will it last like this? We have a very suspicious mind that there are some who doesn’t want to restore peace in the state,” he said.

Continuing violence

The latest incidents highlighted the fragile security situation in Manipur, where ethnic tensions and sporadic violence have continued despite heavy deployment of state and central security forces.

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Local officials said the drunken brawl in Litan in February escalated tension in the district. Over 50 houses, including government offices, were set ablaze in Litan area of Ukhrul district in the aftermath, leading to hostility between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities. They have levelled allegations and counter-allegations against each other, claiming that armed militants from the communities have targeted civilians with impunity.

There is a history of sporadic Kuki-Naga conflict: over 1,000 people were killed in clashes between 1992 and 1997. The conflict displaced families; Nagas residing in Moreh town were displaced and resettled in other districts, including Senapati and Ukhrul, after the conflict.

The latest round of escalation in the Tangkhul Naga-Kuki conflict is the most serious in recent years, manifesting in fresh clashes, shootings, and arson since February. The clash spilt over into other neighbouring districts, including Kamjong and Senapati.

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Manipur is inhabited by Naga, Meitei and Kuki as major populations. The Meitei and Kuki conflict has continued since May 3, 2023. The conflict has claimed over 260 lives, and more than 60,000 people from both communities have been displaced.

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