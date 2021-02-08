Manipur village bags 10 lakh reward for voluntarily destroying poppy plants

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh handed over a cash reward of ₹10 lakh to a village in Ukhrul district at a gathering held at the Secretariat in Imphal on Monday.

Local MLA Khasim Vashum, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar and DGP LM Khaute were also present at the gathering.

The cash reward was given to Peh (Paoyi) village authority for voluntarily destroying poppy plants grown in their village as part of the state government’s ‘war on drugs’ campaign.

Lauding the villagers for their resolve to destroy the poppy plantation, the chief minister said that the state government has been putting in best possible efforts to curb drug abuse and trafficking in Manipur.

He assured that a market shed with an estimated cost of around ₹10 lakh and a Primary Health Centre would be constructed in the village soon.

Apart from this, a water supply scheme would also be constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He further added that the government would consider development of a cultural heritage site as suggested by the villagers.

Emphasising that the government is ready to provide assistance to villagers as an alternative to poppy plantation, he asked the villagers to consult the concerned officials regarding the suitability of other crops in their village. He also urged them to create awareness of the government's War on Drugs Campaign to their neighbouring villages.

Appreciating the government’s move, Peh villagers also assured that they would extend full support and cooperation to the government's on-going War on Drugs Campaign.

A team of officials from the Horticulture, Agriculture and Fishery departments visited the Peh village on Saturday to find out suitable alternative livelihood activity for the villagers.

In her address on the opening day of the on-going budget session of the Manipur Assembly on February 3, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla informed that large quantities of contraband drugs like heroin powder and WY (world is yours) tablets were seized and over 2,800 acres of poppy plantation destroyed besides 258 drug-related cases being registered during the year. She added that nearly 357 people had been arrested too in this connection.